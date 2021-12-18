What the Log4j Incident Means for Open Source and the Entire Internet

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO