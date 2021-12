Jordan Binnington's mask for the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Minnesota will feature two legendary St. Louis Blues goaltenders. Glenn Hall, who started the Blues' first game on Oct. 11, 1967 against the Minnesota North Stars, will be featured on the right side of Binnington's mask. Hall was selected by the Blues in the NHL Expansion Draft in 1967 and played in 140 career games over four seasons in St. Louis from 1967-71. Hall won three Vezina Trophies as the League's top goaltender, won the Stanley Cup in 1961, started 502 consecutive games (an NHL goaltending record) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.

