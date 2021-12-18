Court reinstates mandate-or-testing rule for large employers, OSHA sheds light on enforcement timeline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for large companies through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA says citations for non-compliance won't begin until Jan. 10, 2022 for the vaccine requirements, and Feb. 9, 2022, for...
The Supreme Court Monday said it has received several appeals asking Justice Brett Kavanaugh to consider the Biden administration's requirement that large employers mandate their employees obtain a Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing. The appeals come as the pandemic rages globally and the omicron variant takes hold over...
INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
Three religious organizations on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers. Why it matters: The challenge, filed by the American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network, comes days after the 6th...
The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate for large employers before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of...
The nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for large companies is getting some pushback. The US Supreme Court has received requests to consider blocking the mandate. Last week, a 6th circuit court of appeals ruling reversed a decision by a federal judge that paused the mandate. Businesses, religious groups, and Republican-led...
An appeals court ruled Friday that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private sector employers could move forward. That was a reversal on a decision that would require 84 million members of the U.S. workforce to be vaccinated if they want to retain their jobs. And it...
The Fifth Circuit Court shot down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard back in November, and many people thought it was never to return. But, the Sixth Circuit court brought it back last Friday, and OSHA declared it would begin enforcement on January 10, 2022. Any...
A U.S. federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
UPDATED WITH COMPLIANCE DEADLINE INFORMATION: On Friday, the Federal Appeals Court for the 6th Circuit lifted a stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Emergency Temporary Standard establishing a vaccine mandate and testing protocols for employers with at least 100 employees. The controversial rule was halted in November. In its...
A federal appeals court has reinstated a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large US businesses. The mandate will require workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or be tested weekly. It had been blocked by a court ruling last month, with critics citing "grave...
A Biden administration rule that requires workers at companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against Covid or undergo weekly testing is back on. The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a stay on the rule Friday evening. The rule was blocked on Nov. 6, just one day after it was formally issued by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees.
The Biden administration scored a significant victory Friday in its court battles to enforce various federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with an appeals court ruling that the government can enforce its vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees. Soon after the order came down, those challenging the mandate said...
Large employers will have until Jan. 10 to comply with the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccinate-or-test rule, the U.S. Labor Department said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will give companies more time—until Feb. 9—before issuing citations for violating the regulation’s testing requirement, according to the Labor Department’s statement that followed an appeals court decision reviving the measure.
