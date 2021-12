As a child, I played dress-up all the time. I even had a dedicated box filled with tulle dresses, glittery heels I couldn’t actually walk in, and more tiaras than any non-royal needs to own. I still remember the joy of putting on a fancy and often dramatically sparkly outfit without anywhere to wear it. My looks at the time may have been wildly over the top, but that was precisely the point. Now that I actually have places to wear these types of pieces, you better believe I’m going to.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO