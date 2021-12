The play-to-earn model has shown an entirely new world to gamers, one that will reward their efforts for spending time in an ecosystem — for example, taking a traditional game like Mario in a play-to-earn model would earn income, as Mario wins a race in MarioKart and defeats his opponents. These earnings would then translate into real money when traded on an exchange, a concept that makes gaming only that much more rewarding. This play-to-earn concept is only possible through the existence of nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which many have gotten to know as digital collectibles that, when put in the right environment, enable users to engage in gameplay like that of a traditional game while resulting in digital rewards that can be sold for real rewards.

