Pandaw aims for 2022 restart after securing funding

Fifty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that set sail Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, the company said. The infections on the "Odyssey of the Seas" involved passengers and crew members, even though 95 percent of the people on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean said late Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution the ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, so it will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26. The Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members, according to USA Today newspaper.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO