Pandaw aims for 2022 restart after securing funding
By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
7 days ago
Asian river cruise line Pandaw has secured funding to cover lay-up and vessel refurbishment costs ahead of a potential restart in autumn 2022. The line was forced to close in October because it was unable to cover the...
Southeast Asia luxury river cruise operator Pandaw shut down in October, waving the white flag after being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a new infusion of investment will see the river cruise pioneer resurrected, with plans to start cruising again in fall 2022. The company shut down on October...
The pandemic was terrible for everyone, but cruise lines in particular felt the financial wrath of an industry-wide shutdown and some weren’t able to make it. Pandaw looked to be one of those cruise lines when they announced late October that they would be shutting their doors. At the...
Pandaw Expeditions received funding to operate through September 2022 when it is scheduled to redeploy on its Asia itineraries, thereby avoiding an indefinite shutdown, the company said. In late October, Pandaw reported that it would cease operations because of lack of funding and the closure of pivotal Asian sailing destinations...
Fifty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that set sail Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, the company said.
The infections on the "Odyssey of the Seas" involved passengers and crew members, even though 95 percent of the people on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean said late Wednesday.
Out of an abundance of caution the ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, so it will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26.
The Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members, according to USA Today newspaper.
Cruise agents have blamed the threat of more Covid restrictions being imposed in the near future for a dip in consumer confidence in the build-up to Christmas. Traditionally the festive season is a quiet sales period for the trade but spiralling Omicron case numbers and beefed-up testing requirements have further compounded matters this year.
Travel industry sentiment in Germany has plunged with the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant after the German market led the summer recovery in Europe. The German government announced new travel restrictions this week, including a ban on travel from the UK except by German residents. At the same time,...
Industry hopes of the government easing Covid-19 test requirements for travel have been pushed back to the end of January as Omicron infections ramp up and the government prepares to toughen domestic restrictions post-Christmas. The government is due to review the restrictions on January 5, with industry leaders urging it...
Steve Endacott considers the health vs national wealth debate amid talk of a post-Christmas lockdown. During the first lockdown, I accepted all restrictions on my rights to work, mix and travel as I recognised the need to protect the vulnerable in the absence of a vaccine. A year on from...
Crystal Ski has been forced to cancel departures to Austria next week as tighter entry restrictions on UK arrivals were imposed. Anyone travelling from the UK aged 16 or over will need to proof of a booster jab and a negative PCR test, otherwise will have to quarantine for ten days under new rules for travel between Christmas Day and January 31.
The Azores Promotion Board has become an associate member of the Association of Touring and Adventure Suppliers to highlight its attractions ahead of new British Airways services. BA will start flying from Heathrow to Ponta Delgada (São Miguel Island) on July 2, and to Lajes (Terceira Island) on July 10....
A sixth Holland America Line ship has returned to service following the industry-wide suspension of cruise due to the pandemic. Zuiderdam became the line’s second vessel to resume service from San Diego in California, following Koningsdam in October. HAL now has six ships sailiing again in the Caribbean, Mexico...
Travel agents in Northern Ireland have been excluded as part of a £40 million Omicron support package for the hospitality sector. Agents were not included in a list of more than 3,200 eligible businesses published by the Northern Ireland Executive. Those to receive funds include restaurants, cafes, coffee shops...
