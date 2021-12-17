Hoseasons to promote staycation versatility in TV ad push

"Chopped" host Ted Allen is proud of the show and thinks that it can be easily compared to a sport thanks to its intensity. "I think a good competitive show like ours makes more sense in prime-time than say a stand-and-stir show... It's just a much broader audience and people who don't ever cook can appreciate it," he told Eater in 2016. Allen himself is a passionate cook who doesn't like to rush things when he's in the kitchen and gets restless if he hasn't made a meal in a long time. "Ironically, when you consider where I work, I am very much a slow food person. I like to braise things and cook things that take forever... I want to savor the experience," he said.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO