Hoseasons to promote staycation versatility in TV ad push

Sky Studios, the production arm of Comcast’s European pay-TV giant Sky, has inked a development deal with U.K.-based banner Dorothy St. Pictures for a slate of documentaries.
The projects — which Sky Studios says will cover topics “often told from the female gaze” — are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe, with sister company NBCUniversal taking a first-look option for global distribution.
The deal will see Sky team with Dorothy St. Pictures founder Julia Nottingham, who produced films including Chelsea XY, Skate Kitchen, Be Water and Kingdom of Us, and Becky Read, who produced the Emmy-nominated Three Identical Strangers and...
