Here's How to Not Look Like Everyone Else in Leather Pants This Winter

By Banna Girmay
 5 days ago
Let's admit it: Everyone and their mama has leather pants by now. I only truly realized this after seeing a TikTok video in which all the girls were in line for the club dressed in black leather pants and white tops. My heart really felt for them all—there are very few...

Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
Footwear News

Designer Autumn Adeigbo’s Colorful Dresses Are Taking Over Fashion — Now She’s Tackling Shoes

You may be hearing about buzzy designer Autumn Adeigbo more than ever, but she’s not an overnight success. With a degree in Economics from Spelman College and another in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design, Adeigbo founded her namesake label in 2016 after years of preparation and perseverance. The designer was first inspired by her Nigerian mother, who sewed her clothes as a little girl. After being expelled from boarding school with a strict uniform dress code, her love of fashion — and pushing its boundaries — was solidified. Before launching her namesake brand, Adeigbo cut her teeth interning with Betsey...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
whowhatwear

I Like Doing Shoe Research, and My Favorite New Styles Happen to Be Under $200

I’m going to take a wild guess and say that I’m not alone in this statement: I like doing shoe research. I mean, shoe shopping is just flat-out fun, isn’t it? Well, on that note, I found quite the smattering of new standout styles after a recent perusal to uncover fresh silhouettes to recommend in my various stories. While the edit below certainly runs the gamut, the similarity is that all of the styles I gravitated toward happen to ring in under $200.
whowhatwear

27 Chunky Gold Rings That Will Elevate Any Outfit

I don't know about you, but my outfit never truly feels complete until I put on my jewelry. Of all the pieces I wear daily—classic hoops and my nameplate from the eighth grade included—rings are my favorite type of jewelry to pile on. This brings me to a timeless classic that will never go out of style: the chunky gold ring.
whowhatwear

I Found the Best Red Sweaters Under $150—You're Welcome

Well, it's officially freezing outside, which means the only thing we want to throw on in the morning is a warm and cozy sweater. Can you blame us? We just can't get enough of wearing soft and fuzzy knits, from chic oversize silhouettes to grandma-approved cardigans, on particularly bleak, bitter-cold days. And while we love a neutral hue as much as the next person, there's something about wearing a bold, vibrant pop of color—namely, red—that instantly boosts our mood during the peak winter gloom.
whowhatwear

I Wear Slippers Over 50 Hours a Week—These Are the Best Ones

I wear slippers more than I care to admit (except I just did)—even pre-pandemic. I've worked from home for over six years and most of the time I'm wearing slippers. Some are slip-on, some have backs, some (most) are furry, and all are cushiony. While I have a pretty good line-up at any given time, I've been through my fair share of "meh" slippers, so I know what sets a good pair apart from a bad one.
insider.com

What a $1,500 leather jacket restoration looks like

Cory Bernatt has been running The Sandalman Leathercare, a leather-repair shop in Toronto, since 1982. He shows us how he restores a 70-year-old horsehide jacket by removing the cuffs, waistband, and dried-out sheepskin collar and sewing on new parts. The process involves relining, creating replacements, and reconditioning the jacket. For more, visit: www.sandalman.com www.instagram.com/wefixsickleather.
southlakessentinel.com

How to Layer for Winter Without Looking Like a Snowman

Year after year, many people struggle to layer properly, sacrificing warmth for fashion or vice versa. It doesn’t have to be this way! It’s possible to stay warm and look cute when the outdoors feel like Antarctica. While it’s true that Virginia doesn’t usually experience frigid weather until January, the temperatures are beginning to drop. In addition, many families travel outside of the state for winter break, and some may be heading to wintry climates. Here’s some advice on how to stay warm in a winter wonderland.
thezoereport.com

It’s Leather Pants Weather — Here’s All The Inspo You Need

You don’t have to be an extra in The Matrix to appreciate the sleek practicality of head-to-toe leather. It’s mysterious and futuristic to slide into a pair of slick black leather pants, but what’s often overlooked is that it’s also practical this time of year. As temperatures dip and winds pick up, it’s a weather-proof option that still happens to fit your high-fashion quotient. If you’re in need of inspiration for what to wear with leather pants — beyond simply pairing with Neo’s long trench and ‘90s sunnies — consider this your first stop for inspiration.
chatelaine.com

10 Pairs Of (Faux) Leather Pants To Shop This Winter

Ever since the Melina pants from Aritzia took TikTok by storm, we’ve been coveting our very own pair of faux-leather trousers. Last popular in the ’90s (Gwyneth Paltrow and the Spice Girls were fans, Ross from Friends…not so much), the trend has gotten a modern update with fresh silhouettes. Like denim, vegan leather pants can be found in every colour, cut and rise. From cool wide-leg iterations to laid-back leggings, we’ve rounded up our favourite styles below.
whowhatwear

29 Stunning Pieces I'm Eyeing That Are Peak Luxury

The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space to explore everything from craftsmanship deep dives to the little-known details to consider when buying fine jewelry. Did I mention that I keep a close eye on the luxury market? Because...
whowhatwear

26 Shoes and Bags That Would Make Smart First Designer Purchases

So you've saved up and are ready to take the plunge and invest in your first designer fashion purchase—that's no small feat! Understandably, you probably want to choose something that you'll use for years to come, is versatile, retains its value, and just feels special. After all, you'll remember your first designer purchase forever. But as you likely already know, there are a lot of options out there that meet these criteria. That's what I'm here for.
whowhatwear

The & Other Stories Winter Sale Is Epic—These Items Could Become New Staples

Well, look at that. & Other Stories just surprised us with the launch of its major winter sale. We're talking up to 50% off here. Now, here's the thing. There's a lot included in this sale. And sure, everything is legit, but we decided to take a gander through all of the new discounted merchandise to bring you a curation of all of the pieces we're feeling the most (since ordering everything probably isn't an option).
whowhatwear

46 Freakishly Impressive Nordstrom Finds I Am, Well, Freaking Over

There's a lot of goodness going on at Nordstrom right now. I often take time to scroll (for way too long, I might add) on Nordstrom to try and find the best products before anyone else does. This time, however, beyond the affordable finds and new designer pieces, I was also informed of a new sale going on. From December 17 through December 22, Nordstorm is offering 20% off Nordstrom Made products. It just so happens that some of my favorite brands at Nordstrom fall under the Nordstrom Made umbrella, so you bet I added way too many items to my shopping cart.
whowhatwear

23 Upgraded Essentials We're Ditching Our Old Winter Basics For

As someone whose go-to outfit involves jeans and a T-shirt at least 350 days of the year, I know the ease of relying on your favorite fashion basics day after day. On the flip side, there's a sense of redundancy that comes along with that, only topped by the daunting thought of instead diving into new sartorial territory.
whowhatwear

30 Chic Zara Items That Could Legitimately Pass as Designer

If there's one thing we know about Zara, it's that not every single piece is created equal. For example, a $6 T-shirt probably isn't going to be on the same level as a coat that's around $150. But both are very affordable for what they are. I tend to find that fall and winter are the best seasons for expensive-looking Zara items. The chunky knits, faux furs, and outerwear in autumnal colors are just more likely to look expensive than summery items, and some of the current fall and winter items look especially expensive.
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 34 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
whowhatwear

53 Vegan Designer Bags You'll Want to Secure ASAP

Don’t judge me for what I’m about to admit: At least once a week, I’ll fall into a rabbit hole, where I’m sifting through Nordstrom, Ssense, and Shopbop in search of one thing: handbags. I am a sucker for a designer handbag in every form—it doesn’t matter if it’s secondhand, covered in shearling, or if it’s the It bag of the season. I am a proud bag lady, but I’m well aware of the fact that while I may live for finding the best vegan designer bag of the moment or searching for a sustainable handbag, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily for them, I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 54 vegan designer handbags at every price. Whether you’re an obsessive bag collector like me or are just looking for one great bag to invest in, I’ve got you covered.
whowhatwear

Kate Bosworth Wore Mango's Cutest $50 Sweater That'll Sell Out Immediately

You know we love when celebrities wear affordable pieces—hello, Selena Gomez in Madewell—but we get even more excited when they wear something that's on sale and still in stock. So naturally, I had to draw your attention to Kate Bosworth's super-cute crew-neck plaid sweater, which she just wore at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Did you catch her color-coordinating the sweater with both her eyes and the sunset? Now that's impressive.
