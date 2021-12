On Christmas Eve, Goldie Grube ’23 said she casts aside her usual attire of sweatpants and graphic t-shirts in favor of a formal black dress for Christmas mass. Every year, she and her family attend St. James Catholic Church, where congregants sing Christmas carols and listen to sermons to commemorate the religious aspects of the holiday. When she returns home, Grube said her sense of holiday spirit shifts: She puts on reindeer pajamas and waits in excitement for morning to come, and she says the religious meaning of Christmas drifts from focus. Grube and her four brothers wake up on Christmas Day to the smell of their mother’s homemade eggnog. She said they eagerly jump out of their bedrooms, flying down the stairs to surround their Christmas tree.

