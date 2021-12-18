ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blue Christmas virtual service set for Sunday

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Christmas is more than the title of a song —...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Atkinson Congregational Church Holds ‘Blue Christmas’ Service Tonight, Dec. 15

Not everyone sees the holidays as a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. In fact, Atkinson Congregational Church says it can feel quite the opposite. For those feeling lonely or sad, the church hosts ‘Blue Christmas – Longest Night’ Service tonight, Dec. 15, at 7 in-person at the church, 101 Main St, Atkinson, N.H., as well as streamed online at atkinsoncc.org.
ATKINSON, NH
orangeobserver.com

St. Luke's UMC offering special “Blue Christmas” worship service

A local West Orange Church is hosting a special service for those going through hard times. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will be offering a “Blue Christmas and Longest Night” worship service. The church acknowledged that Christmas can be a painful time for many people, especially after...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Christmas#Online Edition
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Presbyterian Church sets 3 Christmas Eve service

Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services. The 6 p.m. Dec. 24 service is geared towards families and concludes with candle lighting during “Silent Night.” The 8 p.m. service is a “Watch Night” service, which is a more meditative style of worship, and includes candle lighting and communion. Lastly, the 10 p.m. service is a traditional worship service, with brass and bells, and candle lighting, and communion will be served.
GIBSONIA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Local baker is among winners at youth cookie competition

The best cookie bakers aren’t always grandmothers in flour-dusted aprons. A group of young bakers showed their kitchen competence Sunday during the fourth annual Great Birthday Bake hosted by Beverly’s Birthdays at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
IRWIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
the-reporter.net

Blue Christmas

Elvis Presley sang a song titled “Blue Christmas” which implied that Christmas is not all happiness and celebration. His lyrics start out by singing:. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
MUSIC
shorelineareanews.com

Blue Christmas: A Service of Lament - Dec 16 at St. Dunstan's

Lament, in love and faith, leads us through the darkest night and back to the light. This simple service will offer each of us the opportunity to lament what and whom we have lost. We will sing, pray, and light candles together. It is truly wonderful how the simple act...
RELIGION
Mining Journal

Blue Christmas Service on Tuesday

MUNISING — A community Blue Christmas Service is planned at the Munising United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Christmas isn’t a cheerful time for everyone. Loss can lead to sadness, whether it is loss of daylight hours, loss of a loved one or a pet, loss of health or income or something else.
MUNISING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy