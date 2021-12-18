Blue Christmas virtual service set for Sunday

Not everyone sees the holidays as a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. In fact, Atkinson Congregational Church says it can feel quite the opposite. For those feeling lonely or sad, the church hosts ‘Blue Christmas – Longest Night’ Service tonight, Dec. 15, at 7 in-person at the church, 101 Main St, Atkinson, N.H., as well as streamed online at atkinsoncc.org.
A local West Orange Church is hosting a special service for those going through hard times. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will be offering a “Blue Christmas and Longest Night” worship service. The church acknowledged that Christmas can be a painful time for many people, especially after...
Christmas can be a cruel time for people experiencing loss. The music is cheery. Stores are full. Spirits are high. All of that happiness can be overwhelming for those feeling the weight of losing a loved one or a job. And places where they have experienced Christmas joy in the past may now feel foreign.
It brings to mind what is probably Elvis Presley's best known song of the season. Or perhaps holiday events planned by a local police department, such Abilene PD's "Operation Blue Santa" project for kids. It also accurately describes how many people feel this time of year, due to mourning the...
Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services. The 6 p.m. Dec. 24 service is geared towards families and concludes with candle lighting during “Silent Night.” The 8 p.m. service is a “Watch Night” service, which is a more meditative style of worship, and includes candle lighting and communion. Lastly, the 10 p.m. service is a traditional worship service, with brass and bells, and candle lighting, and communion will be served.
Anyone who has experienced loss may find the holidays to be particularly painful. As a way to ease those feelings, First United Church will host a Community Longest Night Service at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2420 E. Third St. People throughout the community are welcome to come to the church...
Elvis Presley sang a song titled “Blue Christmas” which implied that Christmas is not all happiness and celebration. His lyrics start out by singing:. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Lament, in love and faith, leads us through the darkest night and back to the light. This simple service will offer each of us the opportunity to lament what and whom we have lost. We will sing, pray, and light candles together. It is truly wonderful how the simple act...
MUNISING — A community Blue Christmas Service is planned at the Munising United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Christmas isn’t a cheerful time for everyone. Loss can lead to sadness, whether it is loss of daylight hours, loss of a loved one or a pet, loss of health or income or something else.
