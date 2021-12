When Frazier started its wrestling program five years ago, there were high hopes that one day nights like Wednesday night would come along. But perhaps they weren’t expecting it to happen so soon. With the score deadlocked at 18-18 through six bouts, Frazier rattled off four pins over the next five matches to secure arguably the biggest dual win in the program’s history with a 42-36 triumph over McGuffey in Class 2A, Section 1-B action at home.

