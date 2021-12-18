ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll Twp. OKs budget with no tax hike

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll Township property owners won’t see a tax increase next year. During a special...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

chesterfieldobserver.com

Supervisors OK budget amendment package, reduced real estate tax rate

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendments – comprising myriad allocations spanning new turf fields to a fully funded employee Supplemental Retirement Plan – for the county and schools in light of year-end surpluses exceeding $100 million and $40 million, respectively. Separately, the board unanimously adopted a reduced real estate tax cap of 93 cents going into the new year.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

No to tax hike

The Dec. 13 editorial “PPS must end last-minute tax hike proposals” is worth reading. As a property owner, I oppose an increase in funding for a failing school district. I personally know of families who moved out of the city because of the school district. Living within the city boundaries offers much in the way of convenience, but for families with children, the school district is a critical consideration, and PPS is not delivering good results.
KNOX News Radio

EGF gives final OK to 2022 budget

After spending several weeks talking about a 2022 operating budget the East Grand Forks council gave final approval to the spending plan last night (Tuesday) without debate. The general fund budget totals $12.37 million dollars – a 2.6% increase over this year. It also includes a 5% levy increase – although the actual impact to taxpayers will be less than that amount. One other budget note is that the council will dip into the budget reserve to the tune of $457,456 dollars to help balance the books.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Finalizes 2022 Budget

Butler Township Commissioners have finalized their budget for the upcoming 2022 year without a tax increase. No adjustments needed to be made to the nearly $8 million budget before approval by the Commissioners Monday night. This represents a four percent increase over the 2020 budget, but it is still one...
BUTLER, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: RDA considers deed transfers

Monessen Redevelopment Authority members plan to drive past about half of the properties LaTrina Hall’s nonprofit has gotten from the city to see where they are before voting to transfer the deeds. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
MONESSEN, PA
idcounties.org

County Property Tax Budgets

IAC has been reviewing property tax budget data for the 2021 tax year from information recently released by the Idaho State Tax Commission. The data reveals that local taxing districts levied just over $2.1 billion in property taxes for tax year 2021 (county fiscal year 2022). From this amount, counties budgeted just over $560 million, representing about 27% of the total amount of property taxes levied. School districts once again levied the most in property taxes at $593.3 million (28%), followed by cities ($571.2 million, 27%), counties, county roads and highway districts ($129.5, 6%), and fire districts ($113 million, 5%). The remaining local taxing districts levied $145.6 million (7%). The chart below visualizes the allocation of local property tax collections by district type.
IDAHO STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Tax-forgiveness policy still awaits school district OK

Monessen City School District is still being cautious when it comes to the tax forgiveness program initiated by Mayor Matt Shorraw. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Reporter

North Wales council OKs 2022 tax increase

NORTH WALES — A tax increase in 2022 is now official, as North Wales Borough prepares to head into the new year. Borough council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt the town’s 2022 tax millage ordinance, and tackled several other end-of-year housekeeping items. “In your packet and on...
Lancaster Online

Colerain Twp. passes 2022 budget with no tax increase

When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15. Budget and taxes: Township supervisors approved the 2022 budget as advertised. The general fund shows expected revenues of $748,721 and expenses of $738,644. There will be no increase to the present tax rate of 0.518 mills. What it means: One mill is equal...
beavercountyradio.com

No Tax Increase in Hopewell Twp.

Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County radio News Correspondent. (Hopewell Township, Pa.) Hopewell Township Commissioners adopted their 2022 budget earlier this week The budget is $5,953,507, and millage will remain at 16 mills, according to Township Manager Jamie Yurcina. There is a 3.5 percent increase in healthcare costs for employees.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Reporter

Montgomery Township board OKs 2022 budget with tax increase

MONTGOMERY TWP — The Montgomery Township board of supervisors have approved the township’s budget for 2022, and for the first time in 15 years it will include a property tax increase. The 1 mill property tax increase will generate about $1.9 million and be used for costs related...
MONTGOMERY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tax Increase on The Way For Center Twp. Residents

Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Center Twp, Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Board of Supervisors met Monday night, December 13, 2021 and approved their 2022 budget of $8.9 million dollars. Tax Millage is increased by 2 mills to 12.5 mills, The supervisors will hold reorganization on January 3, 2022 at 7 p.m.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Wrightstown approves no tax increase budget

Wrightstown is holding the line on local property taxes in 2022. At a public meeting on Dec. 6, the township’s three-person Board of Supervisors voted to keep the municipal property tax rate at 9.23 mils. The last millage rate increase occurred in 2018, according to Supervisor Chairman Chester Pogonowski.
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Peters Township property taxes to rise as council OKs budget

Taxes in Peters are set to increase next year after the township council passed the 2022 operating budget and millage rate at a Monday meeting. The millage rate will increase from 1.622 mills to 1.7 mills, or about $170 per every $100,000 of assessed property value. Township manager Paul Lauer...
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown OKs 2022 budget with no tax increase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday night formally adopted the city's 2022 budget which contains no tax increase. Mayor Ray O'Connell's final budget features $124.8 million in spending. Wednesday night's approval involved separate votes on various individual budgets, including liquid fuels, Trexler, solid waste, housing and rental unit funds.
ALLENTOWN, PA

