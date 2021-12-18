Carroll Twp. OKs budget with no tax hike

IAC has been reviewing property tax budget data for the 2021 tax year from information recently released by the Idaho State Tax Commission. The data reveals that local taxing districts levied just over $2.1 billion in property taxes for tax year 2021 (county fiscal year 2022). From this amount, counties budgeted just over $560 million, representing about 27% of the total amount of property taxes levied. School districts once again levied the most in property taxes at $593.3 million (28%), followed by cities ($571.2 million, 27%), counties, county roads and highway districts ($129.5, 6%), and fire districts ($113 million, 5%). The remaining local taxing districts levied $145.6 million (7%). The chart below visualizes the allocation of local property tax collections by district type.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO