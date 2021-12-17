ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Tender Bar Review

By Chris Carter
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching 100 coming of age stories set in different time periods every year is a rite of passage…or something like that. Every so often, we get one that stands out from the crowd. The Tender Bar has all the right stuff on paper, but never excels beyond its...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

TIME

Ben Affleck Isn’t the Star of The Tender Bar—But He’s the Reason To Watch

Middle-aged Ben Affleck is the best Ben Affleck . Affleck has written films, written and directed films and played Batman. He’s been up, he’s been down. He’s been trim and he’s been paunchy. He’s been around seemingly forever, or at least a quarter-century: His role as high-school bully O’Bannion in Richard Linklater’s 1993 Dazed and Confused wasn’t his first, but it was the first time most people took notice of him.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez is happily supporting Ben Affleck. At the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event. Affleck, 49, also posed with his cast mates, including Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner Hamish Linklater.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

‘The Tender Bar’ Pours Out a Warm, Flat Coming-of-age Drama

J.R., the hero of George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, wants to be a writer. He says as much to everyone he meets—first as a saucer-eyed kid played by Daniel Ranieri, then as an earnestly pained young man played by Elkhart native and Austin resident Tye Sheridan. An older J.R. tells the audience as well, in voiceover (provided by Office Space star Ron Livingston), narrating from a future in which he’s clearly already succeeded. Even without knowing that J.R. is J. R. Moehringer, the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist whose 2005 memoir is adapted here, we’re reassured from the jump that he’ll eventually realize his dreams.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Ben Affleck
uticaphoenix.net

THE TENDER BAR LA PREMIERE INTERVIEWS: Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe,

New interview alert. We had the opportunity to cover the Los Angeles Premiere of THE TENDER BAR at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday December 12th. We spoke with the cast about their upcoming film. Watch down below:. The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with cast from 'The Tender Bar'

A fatherless boy moves into his grandpa's Long Island home. In comes Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, with some wisdom. The new film "The Tender Bar" is based off a best-selling memoir. Gino recently talked with the cast.
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Young people seized by mysterious drives in ‘Novice’ and ‘Tender Bar’

The world seemed pretty fraught 50 years ago, as it does now, but the way the movies reacted to that reality couldn’t have been more different. As 2021 draws to a close, the principal presents Hollywood has left under our tree are fantasy franchise sequels (Spider-Man, The Matrix etc.), plus a smattering of sentimentally inspirational comedy-dramas.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘The Tender Bar’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
ATLANTA, GA
cgmagonline.com

The Card Counter Review

Despite the ups and downs of Paul Schrader’s career, he’s anything but predictable. While The Card Counter is a fairly loaded title, it goes down a path that you wouldn’t expect. And like some of his work, it has mixed results, full of mystique and plenty of brooding and psyche delving.
GAMBLING
cgmagonline.com

Nightmare Alley (2021) Review

When it comes to Guillermo del Toro projects, my view is “I’ll see it when I see it.” He has a lot of interests plus a vivid imagination and could feasibly do a good job of adapting any story in history. While he tends to veer toward the superhero and supernatural genres, Nightmare Alley proves that he has always had the skill to do it all.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

George Clooney pours humor and heart into The Tender Bar

In the history of movies, there's no shortage of stories with deadbeat or inattentive fathers. For whatever reasons – patriarchy, jobs taking them away from their families, alcoholism – the idea of bad fathers has had a much larger place in storytelling than good fathers. Fortunately, there are also films like The Tender Bar where a bad father can be counteracted by other people in a child’s life.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Cyrano Review

Peter Dinklage should be in more films, period. Although he’s diversified his resume through television and the stage, I’m always willing to see more of him on screen, not just via a cartoon voice. Cyrano is a wonderful way to test that theory. If you haven’t heard of...
MOVIES
architecturaldigest.com

George Clooney Tells AD About His Personal Connection to The Tender Bar

Much thought goes into the look of a 1970s blue-collar bar on Long Island when it reflects the title of a new film directed by George Clooney and is presided over by an affable bartender played by Ben Affleck. “It felt like a good time to do a film that was kind and gentle,” Clooney tells AD via email about choosing an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize–winning memoir, The Tender Bar, as his eighth directorial effort.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sanremo’ Review: An Unlikely Dementia-Tinged Romance Drives This Tender Drama

Romance has long been a socially accepted way to cope with the precarity of life and the prospect of death. Crackling chemistry has a way of helping us project ourselves into a future unknown, while fuzzy warm memories stave off the inevitability of our own demise. Miroslav Mandić’s tender-hearted “Sanremo” places us squarely in a place where such leaps, both backward and forward, are all but impossible: a nursing home. Specifically, one where two of its inhabitants suffer from dementia, making their every interaction an opportunity to rekindle the romance neither can remember having embarked on. Bruno (Sandi Pavlin) spends his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefashionistastories.com

Lily Rabe in Oscar de la Renta at ''The Tender Bar'' NY Screening

Lily Rabe is back promoting ''The Tender Bar'' and yesterday(December 9th) in New York, she attended a special screening at the Museum of Modern Art. For the occasion, Lily looked simply beautiful wearing a pink OSCAR DE LA RENTA floor length dress. The bell sleeves featured intricate floral beading which kept it from being a plain pink dress.
CELEBRITIES

