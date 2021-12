Tis the season to tip but who do you tip and how much? Eric Plan is the CEO of UpTip and he says there are simple rules that everyone should consider this time of year. From the pandemic to the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s important to recognize and appreciate people who are on the front lines each and every day, he adds. For restaurants, Eric says to round up a little bit more each time you visit, and for places you frequent regularly, doubling up your tip amount can be a great way to say thank you.

