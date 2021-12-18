The Joy of Christmas, Surpassed Only by the Joy of Christmas Past

Okay, it is finally time to replace that winter wreath on your front door with a whimsical Christmas wreath that will welcome the holiday season into your home. There are a few weeks until Christmas but that doesn’t mean that it is too early to start decorating your home for Christmas. It is just the right time to do it. This way you’ll have some time to figure out whether you need some more Christmas decorations, who am I kidding, you can never have enough decorations for the most joyful holiday.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO