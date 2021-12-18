ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Joy of Christmas, Surpassed Only by the Joy of Christmas Past

 5 days ago

Every day for what feels like the last two months, my 3-year-old has asked me the same question:. He asks in a voice mixed with both excitement and dread, full of the expectation of a thrilling day but also the fear that, when it finally arrives, something may be required...

The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
‘Hoping For A Christmas Miracle’: Family Devastated After Dog Flees Vet In Monroeville

DEC. 22 UPDATE: Scooby has been found safe. MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A local family is left reeling after the veterinary clinic they trusted with their beloved dog lost her. “I took my dog in for a routine appointment at Banfield, and about 50 minutes later they notified me they lost my dog,” said Nicholas Chontas. The intensive search to find the pup now includes a reward for her safe return. Chontas is scouring Monroeville where his beloved pup was last seen Friday when she was lost by staff at Banfield Veterinary Hospital. “This is little Coco bean. She’s been out with us...
Christmas Joy Is A Lie; Christmas Anger More Like It In Idaho

Christmas is supposed to be the happiest time of year. It is the season of giving, putting others first, time with family, Christmas movies, but does it bring out the best in people? It also brings out more traffic, cold weather, icy roads at times, crowded stores, and more spending. Does Christmas truly make people happier, or more grumpy and Grinch-like this time of year?
SECU branch in Elizabethtown shares Christmas joy

ELIZABETHTOWN — Christmas gifts were donated to the residents of Elizabethtown Nursing Home, Bladen East Health and Rehab, and the Bladen County DSS Foster Children by the Elizabethtown State Employees Credit Union. Among those participating was (left to right) Rachel Frye, Lynelle Davis, Duana Williams-McCabe, Freda Butler, Janet Benson,...
A Downtown Christmas spreads joy in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – Several downtown businesses united to celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 11. The Downtown Stevens Point Group hosted a Downtown Christmas in the downtown Square, giving guests a chance to see real reindeer and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visitors also enjoyed hot chocolate and treats,...
Local business owner spreads Christmas joy to community

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Free food, clothes, toy, furniture and visits with Santa were all found in Marianna at Madison Street Park Wednesday. Owner of Kaboodles Boutique Pamela Shack, along with Farm Share, hosts a monthly distribution of various items. Wednesday they had a special guest handing out toys for the kids: Santa!
2021 Prescott Christmas Parade Brings Joy to the Community

Prescott was full of Christmas spirit tonight at the floats and participants of the 2021 Prescott Christmas Parade traveled through town spreading some holiday happiness. Children were delighted to receive the sweets and prizes that were tossed out from the many churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations that participated in the parade. Law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services also joined in the fun. Even more exciting was the appearance of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Poppy the Troll, and, of course, Santa! The Junior Auxiliary of Nevada County added to the festivities by passing out treats on the Nevada County Courthouse lawn. Many smiling faces could be seen as families enjoyed the lights, music, candy, and fun during this joyful community celebration.
Inspire joy with these six Upstate Christmas light shows

Few sights inspire more joy and wonder than a house decked out for Christmas. Here are six light shows in the Upstate to help achieve your holiday bliss — most of which can be enjoyed from the warmth of your car. Upstate Holiday Light Show at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
'Tot's help Santa deliver Christmas joy

The whole world ain't as darks as it sometimes seems. There light if you look for it, if you know what I mean. The next six months every day, gets lighter and longer. Still standing after twenty twenty, you'll emerge stronger. For someone in need, you'll be their first responder.
These Joyful Names Are Perfect For Christmas Babies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — to have a baby. That’s right, if you’re expecting in December, then you obviously have the most exciting present (i.e. your baby) being delivered (ha). But what will you name this most perfect, gorgeous little gift? Well, if you want to be inspired by the season, you can always opt for some Christmas baby names that will leave you feeling smitten.
How To Make Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Treat

'Tis the season for sweet treats and you'll see a variety of offerings at holiday get-togethers over the next two weeks like candy canes, eggnog, fudge, and candied pecans. But which one should you serve at your holiday party here in Minnesota?. Last year, Zippia released a state-by-state guide to...
16 Joyful Christmas Wreath Designs For The Holiday Season

Okay, it is finally time to replace that winter wreath on your front door with a whimsical Christmas wreath that will welcome the holiday season into your home. There are a few weeks until Christmas but that doesn’t mean that it is too early to start decorating your home for Christmas. It is just the right time to do it. This way you’ll have some time to figure out whether you need some more Christmas decorations, who am I kidding, you can never have enough decorations for the most joyful holiday.
Musical gifts add Christmas joy at Cardinal O’Hara

A donation from Cardinal O’Hara High School alumni has brought early Christmas gifts to the school’s wind ensemble and band. Donna Matlock, ’71, and her husband, Dr. Charles Matlock, who are generous supporters of the school’s fine arts department, donated two trumpets and a euphonium for the band and wind ensemble. Tim Overbeck, ’70, also donated a complete set of […]
22 Photos Round the Christmas Tree – Mid-Century Snapshots of Joy and Plenty

Robert E. Jackson had wanted to call this album from his fabulous archive of snapshots ‘What Happens Around the Christmas Tree, Stays Around the Christmas Tree. “But it is rather a long title,” he concedes. So instead we’re frolicking round the Christmas tree at a time of plenty and joy. Whatever the name, the pictures of people enjoying Christmas are terrific. The trees are mix of the real and fake.
Friends Put On Christmas Cheer Parade For 7-Year-Old Brendan Nelson

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Side community brought a little Christmas cheer to a 7-year-old boy battling brain cancer. Santa Claus joined Pikachu, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to lead a parade of friends, classmates, and neighbors to the Jefferson Park home of Brendan Nelson. He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since September, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Friends brought balloons, sang songs, and gave cards to Brendan with his slogans “B – Brave” and “Fight Like a Kid.” His mom, Mary Beth, said the family is very thankful for all the support.
The Joys – and Challenges – of My First Empty Nest Christmas

Christmas is in just a few weeks. My adult children, who finally, truly left the nest this year, were not happy when I told them about the Christmas I am planning for this year when they come home for the holidays. “No tree,” I said. Arose a chorus of complaints....
