Congress & Courts

Appeals court allows Biden vaccine mandate for private employers to take effect

By Associated Press, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, Ohio — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect. Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement. It was originally...

