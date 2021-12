It's not surprising that HBO Max's And Just Like That reboot of Sex and the City is more inclusive to minority and LGBTQ characters, says Mark Peikert. "What is more surprising is when the seemingly most disposable series rebrands turn out to be the ones with the most articulate narratives about life today," he says. "Perhaps no one really thought we needed a new iteration of Saved by the Bell or Gossip Girl other than showrunners Tracey Wigfield and Joshua Safran. And a TV adaptation of Child’s Play from the film’s creator Don Mancini seemed, at first glance, like another opportunity to cash in on a franchise that had run out of cinematic steam. But all three series quickly turned into compelling, literate television with a lot more on their minds than high-gloss, no-calorie entertainment." As Wigfield puts it: "The first priority is always being funny. But I’ve always felt, in anything I wrote, you have to know very clearly what you’re trying to say, and you have to have a real reason for what you’re trying to say right now. Why does this show have to exist?”

