REVERE, MA – This Thursday, Mayor Arrigo and representatives from both Amazon and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley presented three grant awards to community-based organizations who continue to go above and beyond for Revere residents. The Raise Up Revere fund, which was established in April of 2020, is focused on meeting the immediate needs of Revere families and small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as longer-term strategies and innovative ideas that will continue to move Revere forward as a community. Recipients this year include HarborCOV, CAPIC, and the First Congregational Church Food Pantry.

REVERE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO