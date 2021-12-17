Trex Plastic Bag Recycling

Sponsored by Historic Manassas, Inc. Pick a Sunday in December in downtown Manassas, and you’ll see a line of people wound around the block waiting for a thrill ride. Is it the Twisted Timbers or the Intimidator 305? Nope, it’s a carriage pulled by a team of horses. The Sunday afternoon carriage rides are one of the most popular events put on by Historic Manassas in the holiday season, and people start queueing up two hours before the ride begins.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO