These days, it is a bit challenging to feel highly optimistic about the weather, due in no small part to concerns about climate change and its impact on winter. When you live in northern Vermont and one of the prime reasons to be here is to enjoy a wide variety of winter recreational activities — and watching Sunday Patriots games is not included on this list — any perceived threats to snowfall and cold temperatures are a source of concern. The past seven days are a microcosm of what may be in store as the winter progresses.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO