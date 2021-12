SALT LAKE CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert had a big first quarter, helping the Utah Jazz to a large lead after the opening period against the Charlotte Hornets. The Jazz had a 35-16 lead at the end of the first quarter against the Hornets. Utah shot 44% from the field and 38% from the three-point line. Bogdanovic led the way with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Gobert dropped 10 points and seven rebounds in just eight minutes on the floor.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO