Three death row inmates have been hanged in Japan, in the country’s first executions since 2019. They were identified as Yasutaka Fujishiro, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa.Fujishiro, 65, was convicted for killing seven relatives in 2004. Takanezawa, 54, and Onogawa, 44, were convicted for killing two employees at two separate pachinko parlours in 2003, reported AFP news agency.While Fujishiro was sentenced to death in 2009, his sentence was only finalised in the Supreme Court in 2015. Takanezawa’s death penalty was finalised in July 2005 and Onogawa’s in June 2009.Two-thirds of the countries in the world have abolished the death penalty,...

