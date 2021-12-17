ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is BABA Worth A Punt?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock continues to sink after the company reported disappointing earnings in its Q2, and many investors have thrown in the towel on fears that what was once one of the preeminent Chinese internet stocks is damaged goods forever. Recent earning miss exacerbated the drop. Company faces macro...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock#Taiwan#Punt#Chinese#Evergrande Holdings
FXStreet.com

BABA Stock Price: Alibaba bounces amid market's optimism

NYSE:BABA recovered some ground, trimming part of its weekly losses. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market. Update: NYSE:BABA trades at $118.66 per share, up 0.73% heading into the US close. The advance can be explained by a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
FXStreet.com

BABA Stock Price: Alibaba soars as investors shrug off regulatory threats

NYSE:BABA gained 6.94% during Tuesday’s trading session. AliBaba’s recovery plan has been laid out and Wall Street analysts weigh in. Chinese eCommerce stocks rally even though Nike reported disappointing sales. NYSE:BABA had a rare positive day on Tuesday, and it came after the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of China threatened...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy