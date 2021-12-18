Patriots Rule Out Damien Harris For Saturday Matchup With Colts

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots got a few players back at practice on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an important matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. There were a few more, however, who did not participate in Wednesday’s session. We’ll start with the good news, because it’s the time of the year when good news wins out. Running back Damien Harris was back on the field during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice, a good sign after New England’s leading rusher had to sit out Saturday’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury. And from...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO