Gbandi takes reins as coach of UConn men's soccer

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
 5 days ago

Chris Gbandi knows a thing or two about winning at the University of Connecticut. Now he hopes to share that winning experience with others as the Huskies’ new head men’s soccer coach.

Gbandi won the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best player in 2000 while leading the Huskies to their third NCAA national championship that season. On Friday, he was named the ninth head coach in program history, and the third since 1969.

Gbandi returns to UConn following a six-year stint at Northeastern, which went 11-6-2 this season. The man Gbandi replaced, Ray Reid, was excited to welcome his successor.

“Winning is in his DNA, and we are extremely fortunate that he will be leading this program into the future,” Reid said in a written statement. “I cannot wait to watch his team play.”

UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict shared Reid’s enthusiasm.

“Chris is a Husky. He bleeds Blue!” Benedict’s statement read. “I am confident that nobody will work harder than Chris to see that UConn men’s soccer is competing at the elite level we have come to expect from this program.”

Gbandi was the associate head coach at Dartmouth from 2014-16, an assistant coach at Holy Cross from 2012-14, and served on Reid’s staff at UConn from 2011-12.

“This is certainly a dream come true for me to be given the opportunity to return to my alma mater and to build upon the legacy that my mentor Ray Reid has established,” Gbandi said.

As a player, Gbandi helped lead UConn to four straight Big East regular season titles and the 1999 Big East tournament title. He was a three-time conference Defender of the Year while earning four Big East First Team selections and three All-America selections.

