ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live round-by-round updates

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA Fighting has Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing crossover fights of the year, Paul vs. Woodley 2, which takes place Saturday night at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The main event will start around 11 p.m. ET. Check...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Joyner Lucas
boxingnewsandviews.com

Jake Paul In Line To Fight Son Of Boxing Legend

Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Draftkings Sportsbook#Ufc#Ymca
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to box him, “Gamebred” responds

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyron Woodley medically suspended by Florida commission after scary Jake Paul knockout

Tyron Woodley was on the receiving end of a wicked right hand thrown by YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of Saturday’s eight-round rematch. The punch resulted in multiple losses for Woodley. He lost consciousness, the bout itself, and the chance to win a $500,000 knockout bonus. After the fight, it was deemed Woodley also has lost the ability to fight for the next two months.
FLORIDA STATE
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul’s performance against Tyron Woodley: ‘They were just wrestling each other’

Had everything gone according to plan, it would have been Tommy Fury standing across from Jake Paul at Amalie Arena this past Saturday. Fury was forced to withdraw from the anticipated boxing match due to a rib injury and a chest infection, opening the door for a rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Instead of Fury and Paul trading punches, fans in Tampa, Fla., were treated to Paul leveling Woodley with a one-punch knockout after five uneventful rounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL

Comments / 0

Community Policy