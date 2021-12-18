Insect-Infused Dog Food Toppers

Neo Bites recently launched its first functional meal toppers and these products are designed to address specific health and wellness concerns with nutritious superfoods and a protein-packed Super-Insect Blend. The...
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
Many people got to spend more time with pets or chose to get a new pet during the pandemic. However, many now are experiencing separation anxiety and getting rehomed. When the country went into a lockdown in March 2020 because of COVID-19, pets likely were the only ones happy. Many people adopted puppies, adult dogs, and cats because they were home more often.
This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Santa came early this year for local pet owners in need of dog food or cat litter. Spay Arkansas has received a semi-size load of dog food and kitty litter from Chewy. According to the organization's Facebook page, the donations are overstock or damaged packages that cannot be sold from the Chewy website.
Senior dog food is specially formulated to meet the unique needs of elderly dogs. Read on to find out which type of senior dog food is the best choice for your own pet!. When our pets reach their golden years, so much can change. From their activity levels, behavior, all the way to their dietary needs. Many senior dogs require special food in their old age, be it for health problems that dictate their nutritional preferences or simply because the years have taken their toll and your pet needs a bit of an immunity boost from their food bowl. To help you make the best choice for your pet, no matter what their situation is, we’ve rounded up the best senior dog food on the market. Yours is just to choose the one that fits them best!
Regarding your column about cats with excessive grooming, I had a cat that had the same issue and through a lot of testing, we discovered she was allergic to storage mites that are found in most dry foods. Most cats have no issue with it, but some do. The solution suggested was to freeze the food for at least 24 hours to kill the storage mites. This has done the trick for my kitty. Her coat is soft and shiny, her grooming is now normal, not excessive, and all her sores are gone. — Karen, Bristol, Tennessee.
Poppy can be a rather stand-offish cat. She doesn’t sit on laps, she hates to be picked up to the point of anxiety. She will sometimes fix me with a curious, pensive gaze, as though trying to work out what I’m actually for. And then she remembers, and insinuates herself lithely between my ankles, and finds her voice, the high-pitched, insistent miaow she only ever deploys when she wants one thing: Dreamies.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
If you're on the hunt for the best dog food delivery services to keep your pup happy and healthy, your options are as plentiful as ever. Just like dogs, dog food subscriptions come in all shapes and sizes, and many can be tailored for exactly the sort of kibble you seek for your four-legged companion. Fresh dog food has become quite popular and while some folks choose to whip up batches of dog chow at home, there are services that send preportioned servings of fresh pet food made with human-grade ingredients -- so you can spend more time playing fetch and less time fetching Fido's next meal.
You can feed your dog bananas, apples, blueberries, pineapple, oranges, and watermelon. Your pup can also eat tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumber, eggs, and mango. But you should never feed your dog onions, grapes, avocadoes, or anything with xylitol. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It can be tempting...
Originally launched in 2017 as 'The Grateful Dog,' this company has rebranded to 'The Grateful Pet' in 2021 to reflect its new inclusion of cat foods. Pet foods from this brand are 100% natural and made with real human-grade meats. The dog and cat food items are available in a range of meat flavors and the dog foods are available both raw and cooked. For the cooked variants, The Grateful Pet ensures that these foods are gently cooked to an 80°C temperature that is scientifically proven to be healthy for canines.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. According to the experts at PetMD, there are select supplements that are recommended for dogs experiencing joint issues. One of the most effective supplements available to pet owners (without a prescription) is Dasuquin. Often formulated with other joint-supporting ingredients, Dasuquin, which is manufactured by Nutramax, can be administered to dogs by tablet or tasty soft chew.
Steve Morgheim, founder of Skipper’s Cupboard, said the organization does not often get large donations. That’s why donations like the annual one from Tri-State Generation and Transmission have proven so important. “This is very special,” Morgheim said. “Probably outside of one merchant, this is the biggest donation we...
When shopping for the perfect dog food, what nutrients do you consider? It’s easy to look into numbers like calorie count and protein percentage, but the fiber concentration of kibble is commonly overlooked. Not surprisingly, high-fiber foods for dogs have amazing benefits that go beyond the gut, but not...
'Big Dog Pet Foods' is an Australia-based industry leader in pet foods with a large market presence in Singapore. The Singapore division of Big Dog Pet Foods has recently launched its 'Wellbeing' line of raw pet foods. The 'Wellbeing Raw Diet for Weight Loss and Healthy Ageing' food is low-fat and designed for overweight, unhealthy, or elderly dogs.
As a dog owner, you understand the importance of keeping your dog happy and healthy, just like the health-led dog food experts at Pooch & Mutt. Founder of Pooch & Mutt, Guy Blaskey worked with top nutritionists to create a variety of food and treat ranges that cut out the junk and include more beneficial supplements and nutraceuticals to help dogs live more happy healthy lives.
V-Planet is a plant-based and vegan dog food brand based in San Francisco. The company has just entered the Chinese market through a partnership with Hong King vegan pioneer Green Monday. Its plant-based dog food range will be available in Shanghai Green Common stores. V-Planet offers pet parents plant-based kibble....
The baking is never-ending. The party prep is always going on. Food is a big part of this time of year. Your Fido or Snoopy is constantly around your feet waiting for scraps to fall. Don't do it. Don't share your people food with your pooch. Especially these SEVEN HOLIDAY FOODS, according to pet food company tails.com.
Maev, which bills itself as “the first human-quality raw dog food brand,” has closed on a $9 million funding round. The round was led by Springdale Ventures. Previous rounds were led by VMG Partners, Bolt and Willow Growth. Maev “plans to expand and further establish its local Austin...
Comments / 0