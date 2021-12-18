Calvary Church offers bilingual Christmas Eve service

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 5:00pm in the Sanctuary. (Prelude music begins at 4:45pm) Oneonta’s traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be on Friday, December 24, at 5:00pm. All are invited to attend this beautiful service. The Rev. Lincoln Skinner will deliver the Christmas Eve message, Christmas Classics: “That’s What Christmas Is All About, Charlie Brown” based on Hebrews 1:1-3a. Associate Minister, Sara Lawson and Bill Schmidt are joining forces to ensure music will fill the Sanctuary with the beautiful sounds of Christmas. A special selection of prelude music will begin around 4:45pm. This service offers a wonderful time to reflect upon the Word of God, spoken and sung.
Comments / 0