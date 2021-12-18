EDITORIAL: Attention must be paid to youth mental health challenges

Surgeon general: We must all work together to tackle our youth mental health crisis. The pandemic exacerbated an already “devastating” situation for young people in the United States, according to a public advisory from Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. In a 53-page report, Murthy names “climate change, income inequality, racial injustice, the opioid epidemic and gun violence” among the challenges affecting American youth even before the pandemic strained their communities and weakened access to social services including mental health care. “Our obligation to act is not just medical — it’s moral,” Murthy notes in the introduction. The report offers numerous recommendations to public health officials, advocates, government, educators, media, and other stakeholders, and urges the entire nation to take action. A few highlights:
