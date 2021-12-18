EDITORIAL: Attention must be paid to youth mental health challenges

In my clinic this week, all but two of the patients I cared for were either in need of mental health support or working closely with a mental health professional to help with mood symptoms, like feelings of hopelessness or trouble with sleep and appetite. Our provider inboxes are full of messages from families (and patients) requesting resources after calling multiple therapists and finding that, at best, they can be added to a waiting list, but more frequently that none have openings for new clients. Professionals with expertise in caring for the psychological needs of children and adolescents are in high demand with extremely limited supply. Pediatric providers like me are desperate to help but have too few tools in our toolbox.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO