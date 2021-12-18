PREP BASKETBALL: Aggies, Lady Aggies earn county wins at Cold Springs

BREMEN, Ala. – The Aggies and Lady Aggies of Fairview made the trip to Bremen for a pair of varsity matchups with Cold Springs Friday night and the purple and gold returned home with a pair of wins. The Lady Aggies rallied to win 49-41 after falling behind Cold Springs in the first quarter and the Aggies outscored the Eagles 8-2 in overtime to pull away and collect a 41-35 win.

Fairview 49 – Cold Springs 41 (Varsity Girls)

Cold Springs couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to the game. An Ella Bruer trey put the Lady Eagles on the scoreboard, but Morgan Lindsay hit a layup for Fairview to make it 3-2. After another Lindsay layup made it 5-4, back-to-back threes by Ciara Calvert and Bruer stretched Cold Springs’ lead to 11-4. Kenady Graves hit a trey to close out the quarter for the Lady Eagles as they took a 16-4 lead into the second quarter.

It looked like someone flipped the switch before the second quarter started because the Lady Aggies quickly got their offense going. Five straight points by Emma Garcia and another Lindsay made basket cut their deficit to just five at 16-11. Both teams went cold for a long time before Bruer nailed her third trey of the first half to make it a 19-11 game with less than three minutes to go until halftime. Fairview went on a huge run of their own as Kabri Redding started it with a pair of free throws and Jaycee Aleman and Lindsay ended it with a three and a layup, respectively, to give the Lady Aggies a 20-19 lead. A pair of Calvert free throws gave the Lady Eagles a 21-20 lead, but Lindsay finished off her strong first half with a layup as Fairview went into the half with a 22-21 advantage.

Another Bruer trey saw Cold Springs get the lead right back at 24-23 with five minutes left in the third period. The Lady Aggies got the lead right back and then some as Emma Garcia drilled a three to give them a 26-24 lead. A pair of baskets down low by Lindsay and one by Sadie Smith stretched Fairview’s lead to 32-24. A pair of Bruer free throws cut the deficit to just four at 32-28 with 1:15 left in the third quarter, then a Mia Light long-range shot made it a 33-31 game. Jayla Gorham, though, drilled one of her own from deep as Fairview would go into the final period with a 36-31 advantage.

Erin Bailey drilled a three from the left wing to cut it to two to start out the final quarter. But Smith converted on the old-fashioned three-point play and later added a floater to help push the Lady Aggie lead to 41-34. A Garcia three and a Rachael Dunkin free throw made it a 45-37 game, but back-to-back baskets down low by Malaya Taylor made it a four-point game with a little over two minutes to go in the contest. Cold Springs didn’t get any closer after that as free throws by Garcia and Smith helped seal the 49-41 win for Fairview as they improve to 12-2 on the season.

Lindsay finished the game with 16 points for Fairview. Garcia added 14 points and Smith ended up with nine points. For Cold Springs (4-8), Bruer led the way with 14 points, while Calvert and Taylor each added eight points.

Fairview 41 – Cold Springs 35 (OT) (Varsity Boys)

The first quarter was a defensive one for both teams. An Ethan Fraiser layup and a Landon Tweedie trey quickly gave Fairview a 5-0 lead. Cold Springs got on the scoreboard with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter on a pair of Seth Williams free throws. A Cylas Yarbrough layup made it 7-2, but the Eagles got their first basket of the game on a layup by Brody Peppers with a little over two minutes to go in the opening period. John Mark Smith added one of his own to make it a one-point game, then Peppers tied it up at seven with a free throw. The score would still be 7-7 going into the second period.

A Tanner Kilgo layup gave Cold Springs a 9-8 lead, but Austin Johnson hit one of his own as Fairview got the lead right back with 5:19 remaining in the first half. A pair of Kobe Payne free throws saw the Aggies hold onto a 12-10 lead with a little over three minutes to go until halftime. Back-to-back layups by Peppers and Kilgo gave the Eagles a 14-12 lead, but Fairview ended the first half strong as Ethan Fraiser tied the game on a layup. Then, Parker Martin got the steal and got fouled after hitting the layup just before the buzzer sounded. He finished off the three-point play as the Aggies went into the half with a 17-14 lead.

Back-to-back layups by Payne and Tweedie increased Fairview’s lead to 21-16 to start out the third period. A Payne three made it 24-18, then after a Martin shot made it 26-20, Peppers hit back-to-back layups to trim the deficit to just two at 26-24 and that would be the score going into the final period.

A Cody Bales three gave Cold Springs a 27-26 lead to start out the final period. Kilgo got a huge block on one end, then he hit a layup on the other end to make it a 29-26 contest with 5:27 remaining in the game. A Tweedie trey tied the game at 29 and both teams traded baskets as the score was tied at 33 after a Yarbrough layup. Both teams had a chance to win it in regulation, but neither team could convert on their opportunity as the game would go into overtime.

Each team traded baskets to keep the score tied at 35. A tough basket down low by Frasier gave Fairview a 37-35 lead and Payne and Tweedie each hit a pair of free throws from the line as the Aggie defense shut down the Eagle offense, keeping them scoreless for the entire overtime period. Fairview is now 9-3 on the season after their 41-35 overtime win over Cold Springs (8-5).

Payne finished with 13 points for Fairview. Tweedie added 10 points. Fraiser ended up with six points. Martin added five points. Yarbrough ended up with five points, while Austin Johnson chipped in with three points. For Cold Springs, Peppers led the way with 19 points. Kilgo added seven points. Smith ended up with four points. Bales added three points and Williams chipped in with two points.

