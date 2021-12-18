ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local volunteers help displaced dogs after the devastating tornado

By Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Displaced animals from the western Kentucky tornadoes are getting some help from a local animal rescue group. HART Cincinnati received so many donations, it needed three trailers to deliver all the items.

“They underwent a horrible tragedy and they can use all the help that they can get,” Katie Goodpaster with HART Cincinnati said.“We had created an Amazon wishlist and in that wish list, we have had over 1,100 orders purchased through Amazon. We have had over $27,000 donated to our website via our PayPal link.”

Shari Wyenandt, who’s also part of the group added, “It grew. So many people donated and kept donating. They were sending things from our Amazon wishlist. The money just kept coming in. We never thought it would be this huge.”

The group of volunteers returned with puppies and dogs. Some of them are injured after the tornadoes.

“We have to make sure that they get into the vet and examined,” Goodpaster said. “We give them their vaccines, they're spayed and neutered. Also, micro-chipped. We’re going to wait until they're ready to be adopted, because they've been through some trauma. We haven't found any adoptive homes, but we have found foster homes for all of them. So while they're decompressing and relaxing, they'll get plenty of food, they'll be warm, they'll be safe, and get a lot of love from the fosters.”

NKY kid brings Christmas to storm-ravaged area

When 11-year-old Andrew Crawford saw the storm damage across western and central Kentucky last weekend, he was upset and felt like he wanted to do something. It turned into a overwhelming donation drive, a trip to Taylor County, and a cat named Storm.
KIDS
Free Christmas dinner in Over-The-Rhine

A free Christmas dinner will be served to those in need in Over-The-Rhine on Tuesday. The event will start at 4 p.m. at the Saint Anthony Center at 1615 Republic Street. The annual tradition is hosted in partnership by St. Francis Seraph Ministries and Wise Temple Congregation. The organizations have worked together for more than 35 years.
