Nate Diaz Pushes For January Return, Moves On From Dustin Poirier And Conor McGregor

By Chris De Santiago
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 5 days ago
Nate Diaz is looking for a fight. However, it’s got to be worth his while. The UFC superstar has been left without a fight in late 2021. Diaz has been asking for a fight this December for quite some time, but he would end up not getting an opponent. The UFC...

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
State
California State
bjpenndotcom

Dana White open to booking Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3 in 2022, if Nate wants it

UFC President Dana White is open to booking a trilogy fight between superstars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Diaz and McGregor of course have a long and storied history having fought two times in the past at UFC 196 and UFC 202. In the pairs first encounter, ‘The Stockton Native’ weathered an early storm from the Irishman before turning tide and putting Conor away with a rear-naked choke in round two.
UFC
MiddleEasy

John Kavanagh Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Next: ‘That Would Be A Way To End It’

We’re just a few months away from seeing Conor McGregor back in action. The UFC supernova is now targeting a summer return, after mostly overcoming a hefty injury against Dustin Poirier last July. Not even a broken leg would stop McGregor’s intentions of fighting again. He’s been on a long road to recovery and his next detour will be finding an opponent for his return.
UFC
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
#Combat#Natediaz209
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rematch will be ‘the biggest women’s fight of all-time’

UFC president Dana White believes Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena 2 will be the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA. Earlier this month at UFC 269, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes and became the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. The result is regarded as one of the biggest upsets of all-time, with many wondering whether or not it was just a “one-off” for Pena.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar, ‘moron’ Dana White blasted by UFC legend over alleged conspiracy

UFC legend Mark Hunt has taken a wild dig at Brock Lesnar and UFC president Dana White on social media. One of the most crucial part UFC fighters have to go through in every fight is making weight. Heavyweight Justin Tafa recently didn’t make it during the weigh-ins for his fight against Harry Hunsucker and was declared as the first heavyweight fighter to ever miss weight in the history of the promotion.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun At Tyron Woodley For Paying Meme Artist After KO Loss To Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly feeling Tyron Woodley’s decision to pay for the best meme depicting his KO defeat to Jake Paul. On Dec. 18, Woodley shared the ring with Paul a second time. “The Chosen One” was hoping to avenge his August split decision loss to the popular Internet sensation. Things didn’t pan out for Woodley and in fact, he ended up staring at the lights when the rematch concluded.
UFC
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

