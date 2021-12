I made this headboard-inspired version of the rustic X hall tree in about 8 hours with the help of my hubby and son-in-law. I own a miter saw and basic tools, but no Kreg Jig. I thought I would be able to make it without one since I made a similar entry table just screwing the pieces together and hiding the screw heads under the dome-shaped clavos. I planned to do the same with this project but soon realized that the way the 2x4s were attached to one another it would not be possible. My son-in-law allowed me to borrow his Kreg Jig and showed me how to use it. I used the clavos and iron accents to match the sofa table and love the way my version of the rustic X hall tree turned out! The finish is Varathane Classic Wood Stain in Jacobean and the corner accents were purchased from Hobby Lobby.

