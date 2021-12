The Kolude stand is a multifunctional, three-in-one solution for users in need of a way to keep their essential technology products powered up and connected in an efficient manner. The device works by being positioned onto a desktop and will go to work providing users with a dedicated spot to place their iPad, while also enabling them to put it into any orientation required. The system also functions as a connectivity port for expanding connection capabilities on the tablet and also has a wireless charging pad on the base that can be used with your choice of compatible device.

