Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund officials came up with a home run of an idea: Devote some of the proceeds from the city’s new clean-energy tax to buy and install heating and cooling units for 15,000 homes. Not only would it produce the kind of energy-efficient improvements that the fund was created to do, but it would directly address some of the inequities contributing to the horrifying deaths that occurred in last summer’s suffocating heat wave.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO