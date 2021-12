The Director of our local health district repeatedly implores residents to take preventative measures. WHERE ARE ELECTED AND APPOINTED LEADERS? Since the start of the pandemic I have not witnessed a single instance of a member of our Board of Supervisors or County (or town) staff advocating vaccination, masking and distancing. They should have been establishing testing and vaccination sites. Had they demonstrated leadership our stores, restaurants, events and schools could open safely.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO