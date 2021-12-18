ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sims set to carry the load in NAIA championship

By Owen Siebring
siouxlandnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. — Morningside head coach Steve Ryan has announced that Anthony Sims will get the bulk...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#American Football
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC. ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news. “Josh Henson will be offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETV.com

No. 10 ranked Nebraska Huskers volleyball team headed to the final four

For the 16th time, Nebraska volleyball is headed to the final four. It will be the Huskers' second time they will be playing in the national semifinals inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday night. The 10th ranked Nebraska Huskers are set to take on the third ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

VB: Cook appoints Hunter to full-time coaching role

Volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball program, head coach John Cook announced Wednesday. Following her professional playing career overseas, Hunter joined the Husker staff two years ago. She has served in multiple roles as a volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant coach (January-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019). She fulfilled her stint as an interim assistant coach in 2020 while former associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand prepared for the 2020 Olympic Games prior to his arrival in Lincoln.
SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL
KHON2

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco to share HHSAA championship night with hometown Lahainaluna team

Both games of Thursday night’s HHSAA championship doubleheader will hold a special place in AJ Bianco’s heart. Of course, there’s the nightcap and main event, which features Kahuku and Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Bianco will quarterback the Crusaders as they aim for their fifth straight HHSAA Open Division title in what is the most anticipated Hawaii state championship game in years.
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy