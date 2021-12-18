ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Minute Concludes Its Eight Year Run As Final Episode Releases Today

By Kiara Gonzalez
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Nintendo announced via Twitter that their web series, Nintendo Minute, will be coming to an end today after the show’s eight-year run on YouTube. Following Nintendo’s announcement, the last and final Nintendo Minute episode was released on Nintendo’s official YouTube account, concluding the show’s end....

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

After 8 Years, Rockstar Finally Keeps Its GTA 5 Promise

The legacy of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is a funny thing. The title launched to rave reviews back in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, but it has also become a source of frustration among fans. Way back when the game first came out, Rockstar Games told fans to expect a series of single-player DLC that would expand on the story of the acclaimed game. That initial announcement was made on Dec. 9, 2013 — and now, almost 8 years to the day, Rockstar is (mostly) making good on its promise.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Cuphead’s years-in-the-making DLC will finally release in June

Cuphead’s long-in-the-works The Delicious Last Course DLC will finally be released in June, Studio MDHR announced at The Game Awards Thursday. You’ll be able to play through new levels, take on new bosses, and use a new character named Ms. Chalice when the DLC is released on June 30th, 2022, which is nearly five years after the initial release of the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Dives into the Latest Among Us Update

Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Run And Gun Games

Updated for 2021. Feel free to let us know in the comments if there's something missing that you think deserves a spot. Otherwise, enjoy!. The library of games on Nintendo Switch has expanded rapidly since the console launched back in 2017 and it now boasts a huge number of great games in practically every genre. Keeping up with all the releases coming to the Switch eShop on a weekly basis can be a challenge, but what a fantastic problem to have!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Games#New Nintendo#Nintendo Of America#The Episodes#Nintendominute#Kit Krysta
Videogamer.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale arrives on Nintendo Switch today

Quaint painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale has arrived on the Nintendo Switch from today. The launch was a surprise announcement during last night’s Nintendo Indie World showcase broadcast. In case you’re not familiar, you play as dog who calls themselves the number one fan of superstar artist Chicory. However, she’s gone missing, taking all the colour of the land with her. It’s up to you to wield her magical paintbrush to solve puzzles and help bring her back to restore the world to its former glory.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Google Releases its 2021 "Year in Search" Review

Google has released its annual “Year in Search” review for 2021, providing an overview of societal trends and rankings of the most-searched items of the year. In the “Year in Search 2021” video found above, Google reflects on a year of healing as the world builds its way back up from the effects of COVID-19. “Whether they’re taking care of mental health, honoring a loved one, or reuniting with family, people are finding ways to come back stronger than before,” reads the caption.
TV SHOWS
NME

Nintendo Indie World games available today

Nintendo just held its 20 minute Indie World showcase of new games coming to the Switch and many of them will be available from today. Below is a list of all the games which were revealed in today’s (December 15) Nintendo Indie World showcase which players will be able to purchase shortly.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Life

Last Minute Christmas Games For Your Nintendo Switch

The best games across all genres for your new Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. Whether you've been riding the Switch train since Nintendo's hybrid handheld launched or you're just jumping on board this Christmas, there's no shortage of great games to play on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Mushoku Tensei Episode 23 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN for FINALE

Mushoku Tensei returned this week with Rudeus and Eris' highly anticipated homecoming. Mushoku Tensei returned this week with Rudeus and Eris' highly anticipated homecoming. Unfortunately, their return proved more traumatizing than they had expected. The tragedy they've encountered left them both devastated, but while sad, the episode also reads as a new begining.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

The Attack of the Giants: 8 years ago the first episode of the anime was released

The story of The attack of the Giants it began just behind those great Walls, when a sudden attack of two giants different from the usual opened a breach, opening the doors of humanity to those monstrous creatures who mercilessly killed men, women and children. And it was that event that changed Eren’s life forever.
COMICS
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo Minute Comes To An End After 8 Years

Nintendo of America’s Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang have confirmed that after 8 years and more than 400 episodes, Nintendo Minute is coming to an end. The two have previously spoken about how Nintendo Minute had started, which began with Kit and Krysta sharing their favourite Nintendo eShop games for Nintendo 3DS way back in May 2013.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

System Shock Remake Finally Slated For Release in 2022

After what seems like an eternity, developer Prime Matter’s long remake project of the original System Shock is finally preparing to see the light of day. Announced by both Prime Matter and Nightdive Studio, System Shock Remake will officially launch sometime next year in 2022, nearly seven years after it was initially revealed. The progression of the title was most likely due to the newer partnership of developer Nightdive Studio and Prime Matter, the latter of whom is a division of Koch Media, a much bigger company.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Final Battlefield 2042 Update Of The Year Goes Live Today

EA has revealed that today’s Battlefield 2042 update, titled Update #3.1, will be the final update of the year as the team prepares for the holidays. As such, this December 9 update falls in line with previous updates to EA DICE’s latest FPS in that it features a large amount of changes and improvements to the game. It includes some tweaks to the shooter’s balancing as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Nintendo Switch Release Date

It’s common knowledge that the Final Fantasy series was founded on Nintendo hardware. That exclusivity ended years ago, though, and most Final Fantasy games are now multi-platform. Classic series entries in particular can be found on just about any device imaginable. However, the same isn’t true for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. The polished re-releases of Square Enix’s earliest games are so far only available on PC and mobile. The next question is perhaps obvious: When are they coming to Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Nintendo Advises Users to Prepare for Concentrated Account Servers this Christmas Weekend

Nintendo Switch users in Japan can expect Nintendo Account servers to be down this upcoming Christmas weekend due to the expected influx of new and first-time Nintendo Switch owners, as more people receive Nintendo Switch consoles as gifts during the holidays. Likewise, Nintendo Switch users outside of Japan can expect a high probability that they will also be seeing servers down this weekend. Yesterday, Nintendo Japan’s customer service account made an announcement on Twitter regarding the status of Nintendo Account servers for this Christmas weekend. In the English translation provided by Twitter, the announcement states: “This weekend, access will be concentrated on the #Nintendo Account server, and it is expected that Nintendo Account will not be created immediately. If you are planning to use the Nintendo Switch family for the first time, we recommend that you create it in advance.”
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021 Had A Total Of 85 Million Livestreams, Breaking Viewership Records Yet Again

Today, it was revealed that The Game Awards 2021 has reached a new high in viewership yet again with a total of 85 million global livestreams. Following The Game Awards 2020, this year’s show returned to an in-person event. Like every year, The Game Awards 2021 featured lots of game announcements and also featured several video game-related tv and film previews. This year, The Game Awards streamed on more than 30 platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Steam. The Game Awards official livestream on YouTube rose 14% with more than 1.75 million hours watched on the main feed. On Twitch, 3.35 million viewers watched the event, including co-streams. The Game Awards even surpassed last year’s social media performance. This year saw a record-setting 1.6 million tweets about the show which is its best-ever performance. At the time, The Game Awards was trending #1 worldwide for the 8th year in a row, holding 11 out of the top 30 worldwide trends. “We are grateful we could return to an-in person ceremony in 2021 and continue to build on our success with significant international growth in 2021,” Geoff Keighley, Producer & Host of The Game Awards, said.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary, Teases Future Content

Today marks a special day for BioWare Austin. Their major IP, Star Wars: The Old Republic, has just achieved a major milestone, reaching its 10th year in existence. Considering that they’ve been doing this with two other major MMORPGs in the market, World of Warcraft, and the unstoppable juggernaut that is Final Fantasy XIV, this is an extremely impressive feat. The developer has announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with a look back to when they started, and how far they’ve come.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy