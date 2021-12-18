Warriors' Stephen Curry: Resting Saturday

Under Armour is the latest athletic brand to join the metaverse. The Baltimore, Maryland-based brand has released its first-ever digital good in the form of 2,974 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that are digital replicas of the Genesis Curry Flow shoe Steph Curry wore when he broke Ray Allen’s NBA three-pointer record on Dec. 14. According to Under Armour, each digital shoe can be worn in three pre-programmed gaming ecosystems (Gala Games, Decentraland, and Sandbox), making it the first functional metaverse shoe. The Genesis Curry Flow NFTs dropped on Tuesday at 2974.currybrand.com for $333.00. All of the net revenue from primary sales of these...

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO