Warriors' Stephen Curry: Resting Saturday

 5 days ago

Curry has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The...

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s son goes viral after adorable moment with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Draymond Green dropped a triple-double for the Dubs in their 113-98 victory. However, perhaps the best moment in the game occurred away from the action on the Golden State bench. Warriors star Draymond Green’s son went viral after an adorable moment with Curry and Klay Thompson.
Stephen Curry
Chris Chiozza
Gary Payton
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s cheeky comment on Stephen Curry playing in Olympics after taking over Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was officially introduced by Grant Hill as the new men’s basketball head coach for USA Basketball on Monday. Kerr will coach Team USA for the 2022-2024 cycle, which includes the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Warriors head coach is taking over for Gregg Popovich and will be helped by an impressive coaching staff featuring Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few.
Footwear News

Under Armour Enters the Metaverse with NFTs Celebrating Steph Curry’s Three-Point Record

Under Armour is the latest athletic brand to join the metaverse. The Baltimore, Maryland-based brand has released its first-ever digital good in the form of 2,974 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that are digital replicas of the Genesis Curry Flow shoe Steph Curry wore when he broke Ray Allen’s NBA three-pointer record on Dec. 14. According to Under Armour, each digital shoe can be worn in three pre-programmed gaming ecosystems (Gala Games, Decentraland, and Sandbox), making it the first functional metaverse shoe. The Genesis Curry Flow NFTs dropped on Tuesday at 2974.currybrand.com for $333.00. All of the net revenue from primary sales of these...
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
New York Knicks
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
