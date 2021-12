For as much as it may have felt like good news that Anthony Davis wasn't lost for the season when he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL over the weekend, it does still mean the team will be without one of its centerpieces for at least a month. On the season, Davis has played 70% of his minutes at center — far, far and away the highest percentage of his career — which has changed how the Lakers have been able to play on both ends of the court.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO