Partners Group and ZOM Living are developing a mixed-use community consisting of 492 apartment units in Arlington, VA’s National Landing. A total of $150 million in construction financing has been secured for Hazel & Azure National Landing, which will be comprised of apartments across two 14-story buildings and 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space. ZOM has also secured a $26 million bridge loan with CB&S Bank for the site’s acquisition.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO