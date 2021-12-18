Your questions on gift shopping, loneliness and safety during the holidays, answered

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — The third night of the annual CBS4 holiday homes tour takes place in Plantation at the McGonigle home. This holiday home is located at 6221 Banyan Terrace in Plantation. Jim & Jackie McGonigle, and their grown daughter Jennifer Collins, have been decorating for more than a quarter century. Their display is a longtime favorite of children in Broward county. One of the subjects Jennifer teaches at South Plantation High is American Sign Language. Some of her students will be on hand to sing Christmas songs and to sign a message for the holidays. The American Sign Language Club at South Plantation High is called The Sign of the Knights, and they are really good! Directions: Turnpike to Sunrise Blvd. exit, go west to NW 65 Ave and turn left, then left again at Plantation Rd (NW 8 St.), then turn right on Holly Lane (NW 63 Ave), then left at Banyan Terr. (NW 4th St).

PLANTATION, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO