Morris County, NJ

West Morris over Hopewell Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

By Ryan Patti
 5 days ago
Max Michalski and Tommy Togno registered the two goals for West Morris in its 2-0 win against Hopewell Valley at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Benjamin Willmont...

www.nj.com

Newton over Parsippany Hills - Boys ice hockey recap

Justin Zappe led Newton with two goals and one assist in its 5-3 win against Parsippany Hills at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Tanner Gaobda, Kristina Herman and Ty Dellicker rounded out the rest of the scoring for Newton (2-5). Eric Nemeth led the team in assists with two as Dellicker, Ryan Flannery-Garlick, Kendra Smith and Aidan Urbano each recorded one.
NEWTON, NJ
Nutley over Watchung Hills - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Devlin and Rocco Albanese recorded one goal and one assist apiece for Nutley in its 4-2 win against Watchung Hills at Codey Arena in West Orange. Caleb Diegnan and CJ Hannon had the other two goals while Liam Madsen and Paul Poplawski each logged one assist for Nutley (3-7). Victoria Rutnik collected 33 saves in net in the victory.
NUTLEY, NJ
No. 2 Summit over Westfield - Girls ice hockey recap

Bridget Grennon scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Summit, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 5, to a victory at home over Westfield, 5-1, at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Elizabeth Puskar and Abi Zahn recorded one goal and one assist apiece while Ashlyn Messer added a goal for Summit (5-0-1), which held a 2-0 lead after two periods.
SUMMIT, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
Sports
City
Hopewell, NJ
Brick Twp over Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap

Jake Toye posted two goals and two assists to lead Brick Township to a 7-0 win over Red Bank Regional-Henry Hudson at the Red Bank Armory. Mike Pfeister and Thomas Johnston each added on a goal and two assists for Brick Township (4-1-1). Belle Wurmser and Daniel Aulisi netted one...
NHL
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

Rickey Boone generated 26 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South in its 79-74 win against Montgomery in Princeton Junction. Bryson Amos-Whitfield managed 18 points while Ben Jaclin compiled 12 for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1). Ryan Curry delivered a game-high 30 points for Montgomery (1-2). Aryan Gorty (17) and Matt Levy (11)...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Northern Burlington tops Holy Cross Prep - Boys basketball recap

Logan Gonzalez tallied 13 points and six rebounds as Northern Burlington defeated Holy Cross Prep 37-34 in Columbus. Mark Broach added eight points, with Christian Kelly adding seven rebounds. Blake Wadley and Jacob Smith led Holy Cross Prep (1-1) with nine points a piece. Northern Burlington (2-1) went on a...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Bordentown over Medford Tech - Girls Basketball recap

Oshynn Cosom starred for Bordentown with 22 points in its 58-56 double overtime win over Medford Tech in Medford. Lillian Nucera added nine points for Bordentown, which outscored Medford Tech 6-4 in the second overtime. Jada Jacobs scored a game-high 27 points for Medford Tech. The N.J. High School Sports...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Pequannock over Boonton - Boys basketball recap

David Rigoglioso compiled 27 points for Pequannock in its 83-53 win against Boonton in Boonton. Karson Culuko notched 21 points and Ethan Sutherland registered 18 for Pequannock (3-0). Charlie Hurd collected 22 points, six rebounds and one assist for Boonton (2-2), which saw Madrit Asani supply 14 points, two rebounds,...
BOONTON, NJ
Medford Tech over Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Palmer logged 24 points for Medford Tech in its 76-54 win against Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Tre Powell picked up 20 points as the second-leading scorer for Medford Tech (2-1), which saw Myles Primas collect 12 points in the victory. Adam Horner and Drew Harvey registered 14 and 10 points,...
MEDFORD, NJ
Hanover Park defeats High Point - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Alfano scored 18 points as Hanover Park defeated High Point 45-40 in East Hanover. Arianna Allonardo added five points and 15 rebounds, with Phoebe Feldman adding five points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Hanover Park (1-1) was tied with High Point (1-2) 32-32 going into the fourth quarter and...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Kingsway over Vineland - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Ava Valente scored the go-ahead bucket with just under 20 seconds left, lifting Kingsway to a 32-30 win against Vineland in Woolwich Township. Senior Sam Shelton hit two free throws to tie the game at 30 for Kingsway (2-1) before Valente’s heroics. Skylar Fowlkes collected six points, 16...
VINELAND, NJ
Pequannock over Madison - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez delivered an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double with four steals and three assists for Pequannock in its 40-37 win against Madison in Pompton Plains. Grace White posted 11 points of her own for Pequannock (2-0) and added four rebounds and one assist. Beau Braverman (16) and Alex Reigle (10) had...
MADISON, NJ
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Tommaso Maher made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists, leading Madison to a victory at home over Mountain Lakes, 60-41. Andrew Stack recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while Daniel Oyediran added 14 points and...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Bowling: Woodbridge boys, Bergen Tech girls win matching titles at Crusader Classic

The Woodbridge boys team and Bergen Tech girls team won a pair of respective titles earlier this month at the Crusader Classic at Bowler City on Dec. 3. The Bergen Tech girls cruised to a first-place finish, holding an advantage of nearly 200 pins over the second-place team after two games before expanding the gap with a monster third game, rolling a 1,001 to take the top spot by more than 450 pins.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Eastern Christian over Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Juliana Hopeck scored a game-high 12 points to lead Eastern Christian to a victory on the road over Lodi, 39-17. Charlotte Steen finished with eight points while Skyy Lynn Marcano chipped in six points for Eastern Christian, which earned its first win of the year after losing each of its first two games to start the season.
LODI, NJ
