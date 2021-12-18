West Morris over Hopewell Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

Justin Zappe led Newton with two goals and one assist in its 5-3 win against Parsippany Hills at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Tanner Gaobda, Kristina Herman and Ty Dellicker rounded out the rest of the scoring for Newton (2-5). Eric Nemeth led the team in assists with two as Dellicker, Ryan Flannery-Garlick, Kendra Smith and Aidan Urbano each recorded one.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO