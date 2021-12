This past week has been a time of reflection with the passing of Sen. Bob Dole. I was fortunate to be able to work with Sen. Dole, during my eight years as governor of Kansas. He always was there to listen to the evolving challenges facing the state and ready to reach out a hand to support moving Kansas forward. My being a Democrat was not even a consideration. His values and commitment to getting things done and working through partisan differences repeatedly delivered what was needed for the American people and his fellow Kansans.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO