RONDA RICH: A Southern dream come true

We’re about to let you in on a well-kept secret—you don’t have to head to Europe to see real-life castles in NJ. There are historic storybook structures in the Garden State that look like grand European castles, making them the (almost) real deal. So whether you’ve got a prince or princess, it’s totally possible to live out their castle fantasies without using a passport. While these extraordinary places—built by wealthy industrialists around the turn of the century—are magical any time of year, they are even more dreamy during the holiday season, with sparkling trees and period decorations. Check out these fairytale spots now and later in the spring, and watch your kids be in awe of them all. And if you are looking for more holiday things to do, check out Christmas Villages in NJ.

