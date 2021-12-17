ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

can't use this folder to protect your privacy

xda-developers
 7 days ago

Hi all! I encounter this message everytime I'm allowing any app i install to...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Using a proxy server to limit privacy for an appilication.

I want to limit Instagram application to use a proxy server on my Android phone. - The server is mine, not some global VPN one. I know it can be done from the WIFI settings, But I also know that INSTAGRAM CAN CHOOSE NOT TO USE THE PROXY but the WIFI connection directly, more over there is the WEBRTC issues that can leak the IP.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Can’t find the specified file when trying to rename a file or folder in Windows 11/10

If you cannot rename a file and get Can’t find the specified file error while renaming a file or folder, here is how you can fix the issue. It is pretty common when you move files from one folder to another and try to rename a folder at the same time. However, there could be other reasons too. That is why you need to follow this step-by-step guide to get rid of this issue.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Your Facebook Privacy Guide for 2022

Over the past decade, Facebook has added new privacy features the way farmers used to build additions onto their houses: Haphazardly and only as needed. As a result, users are left with a sprawling array of choices. Turn this corner, and you might realize that every third-party app you’ve ever authorized still has access to your account. Turn that one and you’ll stumble across the fact that you’ve been sharing photos publicly, even though you thought they were only shared with your friends. Checking every single privacy option takes time — but it’s time well-spent if you care about controlling your privacy online.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folder
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Useful Tools For Your Phone That You Didn’t Know About

There is no point in asking whether you own a phone as almost everyone has a phone these days. The smartphone has become an integral part of our lives. It is a device that we use many times per day, and it’s compelling. One way to make the most of your phone is by using […] The post Useful Tools For Your Phone That You Didn’t Know About appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CELL PHONES
dataversity.net

Don’t Just Let It Go: Protecting Your Data This Holiday Season

In 2014, my daughter was 10 and was deep in the throes of Frozen-mania. A certain song became seared in all our brains. Disney’s billion-dollar juggernaut consumed every waking moment, and my daughter wanted an Elsa doll to share the experience with. It turned out that she was not unique in her interest, and Frozen merchandise was sold out across the U.S. Once $15.95 dolls started selling for over $1,200 online, it was time for a teachable moment about the value of delayed gratification, which went about as well as you might imagine. Fortunately, after a few months, Disney was able to catch up with the demand and I was able to get back in my daughter’s good graces.
RETAIL
xda-developers

Calls default to phone instead of watch

Does anyone else have this problem? I just got the Galaxy 4 smart watch (bluetooth, not lte version) a few days ago. When I initiate a call from the watch it dial and says "See phone" and the call is now coming through the phone. I can click a button on the phone to send the call back to the watch but obviously this defeats the convenience of not needing to have the phone in arms reach.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Does the most recent stock rom have worse battery life than android 10 roms?

I have a device that has an android 10 stock rom on it which I want to root, but I only have the most recent rom to flash. Google turned up a lot of comments about the battery life being much worse from the start of 2021 when one ui 3 was released on the android 11 roms. Is that still a thing or will battery life be the same as it is now?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
xda-developers

.APK files not showing up in app folders

I am really lost with this problem as i cannot find any other instance of it... device: Redmi note 9S, not rooted, developer options enabled, Android 10, MIUI 12.0.4.0. in the android/data/ directory, under the com.[author].[app] files, i can't seem to find any apk files, it just appears to be empty except for an additional "files" folder that doesn't contain any useful files, while the tutorials i was following need access to a base.apk file that, in my case, does not exist. I need to know if this is a new version general android change, a device specific one ? where are the apps running from? are they all web shortcuts? if they use an apk file, where can i find it? I'm unexperienced in all those things, but I felt this would be the best place to get an answer.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

O&O App Buster makes it easy to remove pre-installed Windows 11 apps

Have you ever booted up a brand-new laptop only to find that it has a ton of apps you don’t need pre-installed? Chances are you have, and this is a problem that’s become all the more noticeable with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. To address that, German developer O&O developed an app called App Buster which makes it easy to uninstall just about any app preinstalled on your Windows 10 or 11 system.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

General custom rom for esoteric device?

I have an projector with a custom rom that came from china. It doesnt have any clear company or anything like that but I can find in some menus that it is an MStar device. MST142b. The android version is 6.0. I cannot install any app that manages settings and...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Don’t Overlook Security When it Comes to your Email

Security might not be something that you think about too much when setting up a new email account. The average person can easily set up an account with one of the larger providers and not think twice about encryption or privacy. For anyone that’s a little more security-conscious, it’s important to know that your email provider is going to keep your online communications safe.
INTERNET
CNET

Keep Amazon, Google and Apple out of your conversations: A guide to protect your privacy

If you take a quick walk around your home, you will likely spot several Apple, Amazon and Google devices. From Echo smart speakers to smart phones and smart displays to HomePods -- maybe even the new Facebook Portal Plus -- your home probably has a smart device every several feet. The invasion of smart gadgets into your home brings understandable privacy concerns, especially since many of these companies have a controversial history of recording and reviewing users' voice data without their consent. But there are several ways to protect your privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Privacy Enhancing Technologies: Top 3 Use Cases

By 2025, 60% of large organisations will adopt PET for processing data in untrusted environments and multiparty data analytics use cases. PET techniques can be applied in AI modelling, cross-border data transfers, and data analytics. They embody fundamental privacy protection principles that become essential to businesses as cybersecurity threats only increase, especially since cybersecurity has become an E-Security concern. The way enterprises manage and secure data is crucial for maintaining their privacy - and the privacy of their clients - as cyberattacks become more present.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Battery drain problem

I attach a battery stats for Today...is that normal? I can't suspend the multimedia storage in any way.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Deleted Galaxy Wear App on Phone - Anyway to save data on watch

GM all. I had been having trouble with my GW4 LTE (non-classic) not recognizing my home WiFi password, when it had been for many months. I have a Note 20 5G and I'm on the Android 12 Beta. So I wrote to the Beta community and he said to delete the Gear Wear an on the watch, reinstall from the Play Store, and I mistook it for saying to remove it on the phone. Now, when I try to reconnect with the GW4, it says it will delete everything and pair as a new phone/watch. The auto backup unfortunately DID NOT save ANY backups. I have a ton of watch faces that I bought (I know I should be able tor reinstall from Play Store), some watch faces that I created (I may be able to get back), but other data that I know will be lost.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Whatsapp key from and old device

Hey guys, I have the whatsapp backup files db.crypt12 from an old device that I reset years ago forgetting to take the key. Is there any chance to get the key and decrypt that files? The phone is rooted and I followed some guides but still can't get that key.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy