can't use this folder to protect your privacy

I am really lost with this problem as i cannot find any other instance of it... device: Redmi note 9S, not rooted, developer options enabled, Android 10, MIUI 12.0.4.0. in the android/data/ directory, under the com.[author].[app] files, i can't seem to find any apk files, it just appears to be empty except for an additional "files" folder that doesn't contain any useful files, while the tutorials i was following need access to a base.apk file that, in my case, does not exist. I need to know if this is a new version general android change, a device specific one ? where are the apps running from? are they all web shortcuts? if they use an apk file, where can i find it? I'm unexperienced in all those things, but I felt this would be the best place to get an answer.

