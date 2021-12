My toddler got upset with me and yelled "I don't love you." I was going the route of "that makes me sad because I love spending time with you, I enjoy our fun, and I really love you," but then I started thinking about longer term. I don't want my children to feel like they have to hide their feelings so that other people aren't sad—especially when it comes to dating. I don't want them to be taught that they should not want to hurt someone's feelings if they don't recipricate love. How can I respond to this type of remark in a way that sets my toddler up to be empathetic but also to express feelings appropriately? — Bitter Boundaries.

