ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Arson is being blamed for a fire that injured two people Wednesday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it was called to the 100 block of 7th Street W around 9 am and arrived to find a residential structure with heavy flames visible on the first and second floors. Two residents were located in the garage suffering from burns. One person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO