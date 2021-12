MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - 11 people died during the storms in Muhlenberg County including a prominent judge. Much of what made up the city of Bremen is now gone. Trees that once stood tall, homes that once held families, and cars that once carried them to and from work and school. County judge executive Curtis McGehee says the storm left more than just a mark.

