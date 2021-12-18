Sullivan sweeps Greencastle
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows sweep the Greencastle Tiger Cubs Friday night.
The Lady Arrows win, 60-23 as Avery Wiltermood finished with 17 points.
The Golden Arrows win it, 65-47. Luke Adams finished with 18 points. Randy Kelley 13. Rocco Roshel 12 and Jackson Hills 11.
