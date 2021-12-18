Sullivan sweeps Greencastle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For the 16th year over 36,000 controllable lights are up for display at Pleasant Grove Farms. Each string of lights are controlled by the owner to flash or dim to the beat of Christmas music. The display is in Lyons Indiana and will be up until the beginning of January. […]

LYONS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO